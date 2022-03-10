Purdue Football Looks to Improve Depth Along Defensive Line

Purdue football is adjusting to life without star defensive lineman George Karlaftis. But during spring practice, the team feels as though it can improve its depth in order to continue playing at a high level.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen said the Big Ten Conference is a lineman's league. But despite losing a talent like George Karlaftis, he believes the team has potential for more depth along the defensive front.

There's no shortage of experience for the Boilermakers. The leaders on the defensive line have taken charge during spring practice to not only improve their individual skills but also aid the crop of newcomers on campus during spring practice.

"We're just trying to develop a little bit more depth as much as we can before summer and before camp gets here," Purdue senior defensive lineman Branson Deen said. "And also try and take it to another level leadership-wise. We feel like this defense can go as high as it wants to go as long as the leaders lead, and we're bringing the young guys along."

Senior Jack Sullivan, who is slated to take over at end in Karlaftis' spot, is currently only able to practice with the team every Friday as a result of his class schedule.

And with senior tackle Lawrence Johnson and redshirt sophomore end Kydran Jenkins sidelined, it leaves a prime opportunity for less experienced players to hone their game.

"Certainly, you miss having (Karlaftis) out there. Great player, but that's college football for you," Hagen said. "The great ones move along, and you got to get your next group of guys in to grow and mature. And then the guys that have been with you for a while have to take those next couple steps."

Murray State transfer Scotty Humpich is one of many newcomers that's been thrown into the fray, and they've all been ready and eager to pick up a new system with Purdue.

The Boilermakers have three players from its 2022 recruiting class in West Lafayette taking part in spring practice. Joe Strickland is a new face at defensive end, alongside J.P. Deeter and Mo Omonode who are slated to play defensive tackle.

"We're really excited about those guys," Deen said. "It's a young group that really wants to learn, and they really are intrigued about finding out new things and making the transition from high school."

Despite not having what many consider to be a superstar talent along the defensive front, the unit has the potential to have more players that can step in at a moment's notice.

The goal for this team is to have three players at each position along the defensive line ready to play on game days.

"That's what I'm looking for, just a blue-collar group that can kind of feed off of the first group, play with a lot of energy, build depth and keep throwing numbers at people," Hagen said. "I think that'll be a recipe that we can work with."

BRADY ALLEN TAKING ADVANTAGE OF EARLY ARRIVAL: Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen is soaking up everything he can during the team's 2022 spring practice. He's caught the eye of his teammates and coaches, but those around him know there's a long way to go. CLICK HERE

Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen is soaking up everything he can during the team's 2022 spring practice. He's caught the eye of his teammates and coaches, but those around him know there's a long way to go. PURDUE QB AIDAN O'CONNELL STILL DRIVEN TO COMPETE: Aidan O'Connell returned to Purdue for his sixth year of eligibility with the football program. After a stellar 2021 season, he's the undisputed starter at quarterback heading into next season. But he's still driven to compete and show why he deserved to be under center. CLICK HERE

Aidan O'Connell returned to Purdue for his sixth year of eligibility with the football program. After a stellar 2021 season, he's the undisputed starter at quarterback heading into next season. But he's still driven to compete and show why he deserved to be under center. CAM ALLEN LOOKS TO IMPROVE LEADERSHIP: Senior safety Cam Allen is embracing his increasing leadership role for Purdue football and is utilizing spring practice to better himself and his teammates. Allen led the team with four interceptions a season ago. CLICK HERE

Senior safety Cam Allen is embracing his increasing leadership role for Purdue football and is utilizing spring practice to better himself and his teammates. Allen led the team with four interceptions a season ago. RON ENGLISH FOCUS GOES BEYOND SCHEMES: Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ron English will call the defense for Purdue during the 2022 season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!