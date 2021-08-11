'It's Because It's Us': Purdue Defense Embracing Aggressiveness Under Coach Brad Lambert

Under co-defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, the Purdue defense is already making strides in fall camp. He's teaching aggressiveness at all levels, something the Boilermakers were void of a year ago.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's defense is slowly transitioning under an almost entirely new defensive staff. Coach Jeff Brohm fired two coaches last year — defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco and cornerbacks coach Greg Brown.

Two more left the program for other opportunities, and four assistants were brought in as replacements ahead of the 2021 season.

Headlining the coaching additions is co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brad Lambert. He's been a primary component in overhauling the Boilermakers' defensive scheme.

So far through fall camp, the players are buying into Lambert's philosophies. He preaches relentless effort while attacking opposing offenses, something the team was severely lacking last year.

"We want to be aggressive with people. We're going to have four down lineman, we want to get after it up front with our D-lineman and make plays," Lambert said. "That's the way we did it at Marshall, Wake [Forest], everywhere we've been. So we want to be active, we want to be an attacking, aggressive down four team."

Lambert — who spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Marshall — coached a Thundering Herd defense that led all FBS programs in scoring defense in 2020. The team gave up just 13 points per game.

Marshall was also second in the nation in total defense, allowing 279.4 yards per contest. How well those numbers translate to the Big Ten has yet to be seen, but Lambert is rallying the Purdue defense and helping it believe a big jump is on the horizon.

"We're buying into everything that he's saying," Purdue junior linebacker Jalen Graham said. "He has us fired up every day when we go out there, so it's gonna be a lot of energy and everybody's playing aggressive."

The three main components that Lambert is emphasizing are turnovers, third-down stops and red zone defense.

The Boilermakers registered three interceptions in six games last year, while also finishing with six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. But the team allowed its opponents to convert on third down on 38-of-87 attempts, good for 43.7%.

During the 2021 season, Purdue's opponents reached the red zone 32 times, scoring 19 touchdowns and seven field goals. For a team that lost all four of its games by 10 points or less, these statistics will need to be improved for a better chance at returning to winning form.

But the players are already noticing a difference in this year's defense. From the defensive front to the secondary, every level is attacking the football and playing with more physicality so far during fall camp.

"I feel like we're taking our chances. The linebackers are shooting our gaps, the corners and the safeties, they're being more aggressive in coverage," Purdue senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander said. "So I feel like this defense definitely is more aggressive than the last one."

But what's making this defense better early on isn't just the new scheme, it's the players themselves. They're looking forward to helping the team win games in 2021, and they're showing the required tenacity to get that done.

They're playing together, and that in itself is a step in the right direction.

"It's because it's us. It's the personality we have as a defense, we like to play off each other," Alexander said. "And that comes off the field. We have great connections off the field as well with ourselves, so it helps us play better."

