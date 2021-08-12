Report: Purdue WR TJ Sheffield Charged With Battery Against a Public Safety Official

According to reports, Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield was charged with battery on a public safety official. He has been a full participant in the team's fall practices.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore wide receiver TJ Sheffield has been charged with battery on a public safety official, which is a Level 6 Felony in the state of Indiana. The news was first reported by Ron Wilkins and Mike Carmin of the Journal & Courier.

As of Thursday, Sheffield has not been processed through the Tippecanoe County Jail. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 22.

"Our football program has been aware of the situation involving T.J. Sheffield," Purdue athletics said in a statement. "Based on the information available, we have been handling the matter internally. We will monitor the situation as the process continues.”

Sheffield has been a full participant in Purdue football fall camp for the last two weeks. He is battling with redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop for the starting slot receiver spot.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Sheffield appeared in all six games for the Boilermakers last season and caught two passes for 11 yards on offense. The majority of his playing time was spent on special teams, where he averaged 20.9 yards per kick return.

Sheffield totaled 412 all-purpose yards in 2020.

