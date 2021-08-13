Purdue Football Earns Commitment From Indiana Transfer Running Back Sampson James

After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Indiana running back Sampson James announced his commitment to Purdue. The former four-star recruit has rushed for 371 yards in 16 games during his college career.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program reached into the transfer portal to bolster its roster ahead of the 2021 season.

Indiana running back Sampson James, who entered the portal on Wednesday, announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Friday. James spent the last two seasons with the Hoosiers, gaining just 371 yards in 16 games and scoring three touchdowns.

"Boiler nation, excited to become a part of something special in West Lafayette," James' social media announcement said. "Let's work."

James had a breakout performance in the Old Oaken Bucket Game in 2019. He recorded 22 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown in Indiana's 44-41 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.

A former four-star recruit from Avon High School in Indiana, James originally committed to play for Ohio State before switching to Indiana. James also entered the transfer portal before the 2020 season but eventually decided to return to the program.

After entering the portal Wednesday, it was clear that James would not return to the Hoosiers. After taking a back seat to veteran running back Stevie Scott III in his first two seasons, he entered 2021 surrounded by a competitive group.

James was set to compete for playing time with sophomore Tim Baldwin Jr. and USC graduate transfer Stephen Carr, a former five-star recruit.

He became the second Indiana player to commit to Purdue since last season. James joins defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis, who committed to the team back in May.

James will now look for playing time next to fifth-year senior Zander Horvath and junior King Doerue. Dylan Downing, a walkon transfer from UNLV, and JaQuez Cross have also been impressive during fall camp.

