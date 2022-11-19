LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Northwestern in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is at home Saturday against Northwestern for the team's final home game of the season. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at noon ET here at Ross-Ade Stadium.

How to watch: For television information, stats and notes on the head coaches for both teams ahead of Saturday's matchup between Purdue football and Northwestern,

The Boilermakers are looking to stay in the hunt for a Big Ten West title, and its best shot at a conference championship appearance comes by winning the final two games of the 2022 campaign. A victory against the Wildcats would secure a winning record in league play in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on the game in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

3:07 p.m.ET, FINAL — Purdue 17, Northwestern 9

3:00 p.m. ET — Jack Sullivan takes down Cole Freeman in the backfield on fourth down, and Purdue takes over on downs with an eight-point lead and 1:26 left to play in the game.

2:47 p.m. ET — Purdue takes an 8-point lead, 17-9, on a 26-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran with 7:08 left in the game. The Boilermakers have had four drives of 10 or more plays, resulting in three scores so far this afternoon.

2:41 p.m. ET — Purdue calls a timeout on fourth down with one yard to go at the 11-yard line. The Boilermakers have gone 62 yards in seven plays, nearly doubling their total yards from the third quarter.

2:33 p.m. ET — Northwestern gets into the end zone to cap an 8-play, 50-yard drive. Purdue still leads 14-9 with 12:49 left to play after the Wildcats failed their 2-point conversion attempt.

2:25 p.m. ET, END Q3 — Purdue 14, Northwestern 3

The Boilermakers managed just 16 plays for 34 yards in the third quarter. The Wildcats have first and 10 from the 35-yard line to begin the fourth quarter.

2:23 p.m. ET — Purdue goes three-and-out, and Jack Ansell's punt is blocked before falling dead to the 50-yard line. Northwestern with favorable field position nearing the end of the third quarter.

2:21 p.m. ET — Nic Caraway gets into the backfield on third down, forcing a Northwestern fumble that results in fourth down for the Wildcats. Purdue calls for a fair catch at the 37-yard line.

2:18 p.m. ET — Purdue's offense has just 30 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

2:08 p.m. ET – Back-to-back takeaways by Purdue result in no points, and Northwestern had another chance to cut into a 14-3 lead by the Boilermakers.

1:48 p.m. ET — Jalen Graham gets a pick-six wiped off the board for excessive celebration by high stepping down the sideline. The penalty gave the offense first down from the 35-yard line.

The Purdue offense was only able to pick up five yards, and fifth-year senior kicker Mitchell Fineran comes onto the field for a 47-yard field goal into the wind that falls short.

1:47 p.m. ET — Northwestern with four runs on its opening drive of the second half.

1:23 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue 14, Northwestern 3

The Boilermakers had 199 total yards of offense in the first half and were 5-of-7 on third downs. The Wildcats will receive the second-half kickoff.

1:19 p.m. ET — Northwestern looking to get running back Evan Hull involved in the passing game, but a short throw on second down gets blown up by Purdue cornerback Cory Trice.

1:12 p.m. ET — A play-action pass from Aidan O'Connell to Payne Durham goes for a 3-yard touchdown, extending Purdue's lead to 14-3. The Boilermakers have had three of their first four drives go for 10 or more plays.

1:10 p.m. ET — Kobe Lewis getting an extended look in the backfield after Devin Mockobee exited the game in the first quarter. He has 30 yards on six carries so far in the first half.

1:08 p.m. ET — Purdue center Gus Hartwig had to be helped off the field after going down with an injury. Josh Kaltenburger into the game on the offensive line.

1:04 p.m. ET — Payne Durham gets his first catch of the game, making a contested grab down the middle of the field for 27 yards. On the next play, Purdue sets up a screen for running back Kobe Lewis. The Central Michigan transfer rumbles for a gain of 17 yards to the Northwestern 27-yard line.

12:57 p.m. ET — Not much offense here in the first half. Northwestern with just 63 yards and Purdue has just 27 yards through the air and 89 on the ground.

12:52 p.m. ET — Purdue's offense goes three-and-out after the Northwestern scoring drive. The Wildcats return the punt to their own 45-yard line.

12:45 p.m. ET — Kieren Douglas was called for being offsides and gave Northwestern a first down to start the second quarter. The Wildcats picked up gains of 19 and 17 yards to get into the red zone before the Purdue defense managed to get a stop.

Northwestern got on the board with a 23-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with 12:41 left in the half.

12:38 p.m. ET, END Q1 — Purdue 7, Northwestern 0

The Wildcats passed the 50-yard line but face fourth down when play resumes. The Boilermakers have allowed just 25 yards in the first quarter. Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman entered the game with just three total passes on the season.

12:29 p.m. ET — The Northwestern defense leaves Charlie Jones wide open on the back side, giving Aidan O'Connell an easy throw for a 15-yard touchdown. Purdue gets on the board first, taking a 7-0 lead with 1:48 left in the first quarter.

12:21 p.m. ET — Northwestern calls its first timeout of the half. Purdue's longest play was a 19-yard run by Tyrone Tracy but has otherwise struggled to pick up chunks down the field. Aidan O'Connell is 3-of-3 through the air for 13 yards.

12:15 p.m. ET — Purdue's defense forces a quick three-and-out and a Northwestern punt. Wildcats were kicking into the wind, and Charlie Jones calls for a fair catch at the 30-yard line.

12:11 p.m. ET — Purdue gets to the Northwestern 33-yard line before getting stopped on fourth down. A promising drive ends in no points, and the Wildcats take over on downs.

12:09 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell was sacked on first down, second up second-and-20, but Jeff Brohm dials up a reverse for wide receiver Tyrone Tracy. He weaves his way through the Northwestern defense for a gain of 19 yards.

12:08 p.m. ET — Six runs for Purdue so far on this opening drive, with Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing both having success on the ground. The Boilermakers have 30 yards rushing already on their first possession.

12:05 p.m. ET — Devin Mockobee gets the first two carries of the game and is stopped short of the sticks. Purdue hands the ball off on third-and-short and picks up a first down.

Kickoff — Northwestern won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Purdue will receive that ball and begin the game on offense.

Pregame — Purdue sixth-year senior linebacker Kieren Douglas is in uniform after coach Jeff Brohm said he was unlikely to play earlier in the week. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Branson Deen will not be available for the Boilermakers. He exited last week's game with an injury but managed to return.

