LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Notre Dame Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

The Purdue Boilermakers hit the road for the second straight week Saturday against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. You can find all the latest updates in real time in our live blog.

Purdue earned a 49-0 victory over UConn in its first road game of the year, and Notre Dame is 2-0 to start its season. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and point spreads on the game. CLICK HERE

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

The most recent items are at the top, so simply refresh the article to see the latest updates.

We're off, so let's have some fun:

3:39 p.m. ET — Two huge penalties help Notre Dame drive inside the red zone, but Purdue's defense holds without giving up a touchdown. The Fighting Irish take a 10-3 lead after a 28-yard field goal.

3:25 p.m. ET — Notre Dame brings in quarterback Jack Coan and executes a well-timed pass to running back Kyren Williams from an empty formation. Williams split two Purdue defenders and races in for a 39-yard score.

Notre Dame takes its first lead of the game after the touchdown. It's 7-3 with 13:51 left in the second quarter.

3:17 p.m. ET — Purdue decides to go for it on fourth and one on the Notre Dame 34-yard line. A sweep to wide receiver Milton Wright is snuffed for no gain, and the Fighting Irish take over.

3:09 p.m. ET — Jalen Graham flies into the backfield to deliver a huge hit on Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams. The Boilermakers have allowed the Fighting Irish to gain just 11 total yards on three drives, which includes two three-and-outs.

2:50 p.m. ET — Jack Plummer was able to get the Purdue offense moving on its first drive, leading the team to the Notre Dame 17-yard line where the drive stalls. Mitchell Fineran boots a 34-yard field goal to give the Boilermakers a 3-0 lead with 9:58 left in the first quarter.

2:42 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers' defense is off to a hot start. Linebacker Jaylan Alexander comes flying into the backfield on a blitz and takes down the quarterback for a loss of nine yards.

Notre Dame lineman Tosh Baker is the team's third different starting left tackle in as many games. The Fighting Irish will be without sophomore left tackle Michael Carmody for this afternoon's game.

2:40 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Notre Dame will start the first half on offense.

