LOOK: College Football Graph Shows How Poorly Purdue has Performed Through 5 Games
If you've watched Purdue football this season, you probably already know how bad things are in West Lafayette. Not only are the Boilermakers 1-4 on the season, in their four games against FBS opponents, their average margin of defeat is 35 points per game.
That's pretty bad. Believe it or not, there's actually a graph making its way around social media that indicates things are even worse.
According to a graph from CollegeFootballData.com and shared by Bud Davis on social media, Purdue is the worst team in the country in adjusted expected points added per play on both offense and defense. The Boilermakers are (almost) off-the-charts bad.
For those unfamiliar with expected points added (EPA), here's an explanation from The33rdTeam.com.
"Expected Points Added, commonly referred to as EPA, is a measure of how well a team performs relative to expectation," the website explains. "For example, if a team starts a drive on the 50-yard line, its expected points to start the drive would be about 2.5. If the team ends the drive with a field goal, thus gaining 3 points, its EPA for that drive would be found by subtracting its expected points from how many points it actually gained, 3 – 2.5 or 0.5 EPA."
The bottom line? Purdue's performance through five games has been poor — and that's putting it politely. Life doesn't get any easier, either. The Boilermakers still have five games against ranked opponents remaining on the schedule.
Purdue has games against No. 23 Illinois, No. 3 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State and No. 18 Indiana remainder. There's a chance it could get even worse for coach Ryan Walters and Co.
