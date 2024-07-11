LOOK: Purdue Reveals New Uniforms for 2024 College Football Season
The wait is finally over. After teasing new uniforms for weeks, Purdue has unveiled the threads it will wear throughout the 2024 college football season.
Purdue's social media team dropped a video of the team's new-look uniforms for the upcoming campaign. It incorporated the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game, as well.
Here's your first glimpse of the uniforms the Boilermakers will wear for the upcoming season:
The new look still utilizes a tradition Purdue color-scheme, with one combination being gold helmets, black jerseys and gold pants. The Boilermakers will also have an "all-white" scheme, in which the jersey and pants are white while the helmet is black.
Earlier in the week, Purdue dropped a teaser for the new uniforms.
"I was blown away. I was very pleased and I'm excited to show the world and show Boilermaker Nation what the new (uniforms) look like," coach Ryan Walters said in the video.
"Coach Walters, when he came in, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted a great brand identity for Purdue football," said associate director of equipment Kyle Gergely. "So, really just whenever you flipped on the TV you knew it was Purdue football playing without having to really look."
It's unclear whether the Boilermakers will mix-and-match the uniform combinations throughout the 2024 football season.
Purdue opens up this year's season with a home game against Indiana State on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Ross-Ade Stadium. It will be the first time the Boilers hit the field in their new threads.
