Pro Football Focus Raves About Purdue Safety, 'Freak Athlete' Dillon Thieneman
Not many true freshmen enjoyed the kind of success Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman had during the 2023 season. The defensive back proved to be one of the top players at his position during his first year in West Lafayette.
As Thieneman enters his second season with the Boilermakers, there's a lot of hype and excitement surrounding the sophomore stud. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman is some who is extremely high on what the defensive back can do this coming year.
"He's as fun to watch as any player in the country. An 89.5 overall grade — that led the nation. That was third-best (grade) ever by a true freshman safety behind Jordan Whitehead (Pitt) and Derwin James (Florida State). Those are two really good names," Wasserman said in an episode of the PFF College Football Show.
"(Thieneman) is the best single-high safety in the country right now."
Last season, Thieneman racked up 106 tackles and six interceptions, leading Purdue in both categories. He was also responsible for two tackles for loss, two pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.
Because of his success last season, PFF ranks Thieneman as college football's No. 3 safety entering the 2024 season. That's a pretty high mark for a sophomore.
"His range is better than 80% of NFL safeties right now. I guarantee it. He's that good. ... He's the whole package: Speed, aggressiveness, ball skills, everything you want in a free safety," Wasserman said.
"He is as much of a freak athlete as we have at any position in college football right now."
Thieneman raked in second-team All-Big Ten honors, was named to the Freshman All-America Team, was a third-team All-American and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023.
Clearly, Thieneman worked well in his first year in Ryan Walters' defensive system at Purdue. With a full season under his belt, the expectations are even higher for the sophomore safety.
