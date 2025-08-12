Vikings Provide Unfortunate Injury Update on Former Purdue Star Rondale Moore
The worst has been confirmed regarding Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore. On Tuesday, the team announced that the fifth-year NFL veteran and former Purdue star has suffered a season-ending injury for the second consecutive year.
Moore sustained a knee injury in Minnesota's first preseason game on Saturday against the Houston Texans. The receiver was on the field for just one play before suffering the injury.
The former Boilermaker also suffered a season-ending injury last year during his lone season with the Atlanta Falcons. He sustained that injury during fall camp.
"Tests confirmed WR Rondale Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday's preseason game," the team wrote in a social media post.
Moore had signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Vikings.
In his first three NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Moore appeared in 33 games and totaled 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns.
Moore was selected by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft after a tremendous career at Purdue, particularly his freshman season. In 2018, he was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, piling up 1,258 receiving yards, 213 rushing yards, and 662 kickoff return yards. He accounted for 14 total touchdowns with the Boilermakers that year.
Related stories on Purdue football
MBOW SHINES IN NY GIANTS DEBUT: Marcus Mbow had a strong performance in the trenches in his first NFL preseason game when the New York Giants played the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. CLICK HERE
PURDUE'S LAST FIVE HEAD COACHES: Barry Odom is entering his first season at Purdue in 2025. How did the five previous Boilermaker coaches perform in Year 1 in West Lafayette? We take a look. CLICK HERE
PURDUE OPENS AS FAVORITE VS BALL STATE: Purdue has opened as a sizable favorite in its Week 1 game against Ball State, according to FanDuel. The Boilermakers host the Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 30. CLICK HERE