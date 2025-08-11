Purdue Football Opens as Big Favorite in Week 1 Game vs. Ball State
Kickoff is still a few weeks away for Purdue, but the Boilermakers have already opened as a sizable favorite for their first game of the 2025 campaign. They're listed as more than two-touchdown favorites against Ball State in the season opener, set for Saturday, Aug. 30.
FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Purdue as a 17.5-point favorite for the opener against Ball State. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Aug. 30, with the game airing on Big Ten Network.
The Boilermakers are entering the first year of the Barry Odom era, hoping to begin the season off on the right foot. Last year, Purdue ended with a 1-11 record, with its lone victory coming over Indiana State in the season opener.
Ball State finished last season with a 3-9 record and is also ushering a new coaching staff, led by Mike Uremovich. The new Cardinals head coach is a native of Gary, Ind. and received his undergraduate degree from Purdue. He began his coaching career at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue vs. Ball State all-time record
Purdue and Ball State have played eight times on the gridiron, with the Boilermakers owning a perfect 8-0 record against the Cardinals. The last meeting came in 2010 at Ross-Ade Stadium, a 24-13 win for Purdue.
All eight games have been played at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Purdue's largest margin of victory was a 59-7 win in 2004. The closest meeting was a 38-28 decision in 2006.
The Boilermakers own an average margin of victory of 21.6 points per game. Purdue has defeated Ball State by 18 points or more in four of the eight meetings.
