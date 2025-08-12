New York Giants OL, Former Purdue Star Marcus Mbow Shines in 1st NFL Preseason Game
Former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow made the most of his NFL preseason debut on Saturday. The New York Giants rookie had a dominant performance in the trenches against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend.
Pro Football Focus provided the grades of Mbow's debut performance in the NFL, and he had an impressive showing. The rookie out of Purdue played on 35 pass block snaps and allowed just one pressure. He ended the game with an 81.2 pass block grade.
New York defeated Buffalo 34-25 in the first preseason game for each team.
Mbow was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, going No. 154 overall.
Mbow was an anchor at Purdue throughout his career, making 32 starts along the offensive line during his time in West Lafayette. He started in all 12 of the Boilermakers' games in 2024.
In three seasons at Purdue, Mbow earned two All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades three times (2022-24). He was selected as a Freshman All-American by College Football News following the 2022 campaign.
