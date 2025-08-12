Vikings' Rondale Moore officially out for season with knee injury
The Vikings confirmed on Tuesday that wide receiver Rondale Moore's season is officially over after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's preseason game.
Moore caught the first punt of the game against the Texans and sprinted towards the right sideline. After he was tackled while going out of bounds, Moore immediately seemed to be in pain and favoring his left leg. It's now confirmed to be a season-ending knee injury.
Moore signed a one-year, $2 million free-agent contract with Minnesota this offseason after missing all of last season with a different knee injury in training camp with the Falcons. He broke onto the football scene as a dynamic receiver as a true freshman at Purdue. His career has been dramatically impacted by a multitude of injuries ever since. At 25 years old, he will look to bounce back once again.
Minnesota will now lean on Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson, Tai Felton and Tim Jones as wide receivers alongside Justin Jefferson in the first three weeks of the regular season, as Jordan Addison serves his suspension.
The Vikings also waived former third round pick Brian Asamoah II and Zeke Correll with an injury designation on Tuesday, but no other corresponding moves have been announced.