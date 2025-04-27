Multiple Purdue Football Players Agree to NFL Undrafted Free Agent Deals
Only one Purdue football player heard his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft this past weekend, but a handful of other Boilermakers will still get a shot at the professional level as undrafted free agents.
Saturday, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow was selected in the fifth round by the New York Giants, going No. 154 overall. He was the only player out of Purdue taken in this year's NFL Draft. Shortly after the conclusion of the event, though, multiple Boilers received a chance to sign with teams as undrafted free agents: Gus Hartwig, Corey Stewart and Jireh Ojata.
Hartwig was a center at Purdue from 2020-24, playing in 51 games and making 48 starts. He is the only one of the undrafted free agents who spent his entire career with the Boilermakers. Mbow was also at Purdue for his entire career.
Stewart started in 11 games along the offensive line during his lone season at Purdue, transferring in from Ball State. Ojata came to West Lafayette after playing at Franklin College — a Division III program. He played in all 12 contests and racked up 12 tackles with one sack as a defensive end.
Here's where Purdue's undrafted free agents are headed to try and carve out a roster spot in the NFL.
Player
Position
NFL Team
Status
Gus Hartwig
Center
New York Jets
Signed UDFA
Corey Stewart
Offensive tackle
Los Angeles Chargers
Signed UDFA
Jireh Ojata
Defensive end
Kansas City Chiefs
Rookie Mini-Camp Invite
Related stories on Purdue football
BALL TRANSFERRING TO MINNESOTA: Former Purdue offensive lineman Jaden Ball is headed to Minnesota to continue his college football career. He spent just one season with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
SLUSHER TRANSFERRING TO PURDUE: Former Colorado and Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher has committed to Purdue. He had 17 tackles and a sack for the Buffaloes during the 2023 season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS FORMER GEORGIA OL: Purdue picked up a transfer commitment from Marques Easley, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman from Georgia. He is a former four-star prospect. CLICK HERE
2026 TIGHT END COMMITS TO PURDUE: Purdue received some good news on the recruiting trail on Thursday, landing a pledge from three-star tight end Ar'Mari Towns out of Alabama. CLICK HERE