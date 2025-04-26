2025 NFL Draft: Purdue OL Marcus Mbow Selected in 5th Round
Marcus Mbow is officially headed to the NFL. On Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 303-pound offensive lineman was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He was taken with the No. 154th pick overall.
Mbow was an anchor at Purdue throughout his career, making 32 starts along the offensive line during his time in West Lafayette. After starting in all 12 games up front for the Boilermakers in 2024, he accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl and participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.
In three seasons at Purdue, Mbow earned two All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades three times (2022-24). He was selected as a Freshman All-American by College Football News following the 2022 campaign.
Mbow was a key member on Purdue's offensive line in 2022, a team that won the Big Ten West and competed in the conference championship game. Although the Boilermakers struggled on the field over the next two seasons, Mbow's play was often considered a bright spot.
After a successful career at Purdue, Mbow will now attempt to carve out a role along the offensive line with the Giants.
Marcus Mbow highlights
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE ADDS ANOTHER TRANSFER OL: Purdue's push to add offensive linemen to the roster continued on Tuesday, landing a pledge from former Kentucky lineman Marc Nave Jr. CLICK HERE
LEACOCK RE-ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Nathan Leacock has re-entered his name into the transfer portal after only a few months at Purdue. He was previously a wide receiver at Tennessee. CLICK HERE
BOILERS ADD FCS ALL-AMERICAN OL: Purdue beefed up its offensive line on Tuesday, landing a commitment from former Eastern Kentucky standout Tyrell Green. He was an FCS All-American in 2024. CLICK HERE
OMONODE HEADED TO MINNESOTA: Former Purdue defensive lineman and West Lafayette native Mo Omonode is staying in the Big Ten, announcing his transfer to Minnesota on Tuesday. CLICK HERE