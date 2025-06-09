Purdue Football Lands 2026 Commitment From Talented Defensive Back From Ohio
Purdue continues to add to its 2026 recruiting class, landing a verbal commitment from three-star defensive back Emoni Smith over the weekend. He becmae the 10th player of the cycle to commit to coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers.
Smith, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety out of Galloway, Ohio, announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. He shared a post on social media to make his decision official.
"All praise to the man above!!" Smith wrote on X. "100% committed, recruitment closed. Let's work."
Smith's commitment to Purdue came after an official visit to West Lafayette that started on June 6. He held multiple offers from Power Four schools, including Arizona State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and West Virginia.
Smith is coming off an outstanding season at Westland High School in 2024. He totaled 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions while playing safety. He also caught six touchdown passes at wide receiver.
Because of his prolific season, Smith was named the Ohio Capital Conference's Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks as the No. 880 overall prospect and is considered the No. 73 player in the class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Smith was previously committed to play at Louisville for former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. In April, however, the safety decided to reopen his recruitment. Just two months later, he has decided to continue his football career in West Lafayette.
With Smith's pledge on Sunday, Purdue's 2026 recruiting class now ranks 40th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten.
