Opening Spreads released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 7
Upsets took control of the college football world in Week 6, and the Big Ten was no exception. We saw plenty of excitement with Washington taking down No. 10 Michigan and Minnesota upending No. 11 USC.
It was an incredibly fun weekend in the conference — unless your team was on the wrong end of the upset.
This week, there are several great matchups on the slate, highlighted by Ohio State vs. Oregon, Penn State vs. USC and Washington vs. Iowa. Below are the opening spreads for all seven games in the Big Ten in Week 7 (spreads via FanDuel.com):
Northwestern vs. Maryland
- Date: Friday, Oct. 11
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Maryland minus-9.5
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: FOX or Big Ten Network
- Spread: Rutgers minus-2.5
Washington vs. Iowa
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV information: FOX or Big Ten Network
- Spread: Iowa minus-2.5
Purdue vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Illinois minus-18.5
Penn State vs. USC
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Penn State minus-3.5
Ohio State vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Ohio State minus-3.5
Minnesota vs. UCLA
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Minnesota minus-6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
