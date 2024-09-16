Overreactions from Week 3 in the Big Ten
The Hoosier state is one that's typically devoted to basketball, but over the weekend, Indiana was a territory that was divided but the highs and lows of college football.
Indiana had a huge win under Curt Cignetti with a 42-13 victory over UCLA in the Rose Bowl. To play with Coach Cig's nickname a little bit, the Hoosiers were smoking the Bruins in Pasadena.
Life was a bit different back in West Lafayette. Purdue fans probably felt like they got hit by train, getting steamrolled 66-7 by Notre Dame. Not great, Boilers.
Those are just a few of the observations from Week 3 in the Big Ten, but I've got plenty more.
The Husker Handshake
Sometimes, you have to learn lessons the hard way. The important thing, though, is that you learn from those mistakes.
One week ago, Nebraska analyst Jack Potenza attempted to celebrate a big play with defensive lineman Ty Robinson durng the Colorado game, going for the mid-air body bump. But Potenza was no match for Robinson's 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame, sending the Huskers analyst flying into Omaha.
Instead of trying it again, Potenza learned from his mistake and decided to celebrate a big defensive stop with a handshake. That might have been the best decision he made all night.
Back, back, back 'em up
Remember that scene from The Blind Side when Michael Oher blocked a defensive player into the parking lot? That's essentially what Iowa defensive end Brian Allen did to Troy running back Gerald Green.
It's a good thing forward progress is an actual thing, because Allen could've driven Green into the concession stand if the play wasn't whistled dead.
A Shillelagh Shellacking
My, my, how the attitude changed in West Lafayette on Saturday. Purdue went from a team that was "hungry and pissed off," (Ryan Walters words, not mine), to a squad mimicking the football version of the Bad News Bears.
By halftime, the Fighting Irish owned a 42-0 lead. That prompted a direct response from Walters during the halftime radio interview, saying, "This is embarrassing."
You can say that again, Ryan.
There really are no positive takeaways from a 66-7 loss in front of a home crowd. I would be curious to know what beer sales were like inside Ross-Ade Stadium last Saturday, though.
Can anyone get me that figure?
The stripes are seeing stars
You have to be light on your feet if you're going to officiate games in the Big Ten. One referee went head-over-tea-kettle in Saturday's Central Michigan-Illinois game.
The always-agile quarterback Luke Altmyer deceived everyone when he completed a pass to himself (that was totally on purpose!) and started racing down the field. One official lost track of what happened and got caught in Altmyer's path.
The Illinois quarterback slid directly into the umpire, causing him to fall to the turf. Good news, though, as the ref appeared to be in good spirits, sporting a smile ... probably to hide the pain.
Rough(ing) calls
Quick, think back to the worst call you remember ever seeing in a college football game, because it's about to be No. 2. Indiana was flagged for roughing the passer on Lanell Carr Jr.'s hit on UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers.
Watch and join in on the social media anger that stems from this flag:
Back in my day (channeling my old soul), we called that a sack. Apparently, it's roughing the passer now. I'm all for increased safety in the game, but this was utterly ridiculous.
Well, they are the GOLDEN Gophers
Minnesota certainly embraced its nickname this weekend. The Golden Gophers sports all-gold uniforms on Saturday and it was ... something.
To be honest, I actually like Minnesota's gold and maroon look. But going all-gold? That was a bold choice. Maybe add just some maroon to the mix next time. Please?
Then again, Minnesota did pitch a shutout for a second consecutive week. So, if that's the key to success, I'll shut up and let PJ Fleck do his thing.
The best Big Ten moment from the weekend
The film industry lost a legend last week, with James Earl Jones passing away at the age of 93. The Hollywood star was a University of Michigan alum and had done the voiceover of the Wolverines' introduction videos at The Big House.
I have no additional commentary, but this was a wonderful moment from the weekend.
