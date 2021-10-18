Point Spreads: Despite Top-25 Ranking, Purdue Opens as Underdog at Home Against Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 25 Purdue football program looks to back its upset victory over Iowa and a spot in the national rankings with a win against Wisconsin on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. However, the odds aren't in the Boilermakers' favor.

According to the SISportsbook.com, the Badgers are a three-point favorite. The are currently 3-3 on the season, but are winners of two straight games. Purdue enters the matchup at 4-2, but the team hasn't defeated Wisconsin since Oct. 18, 2003.

Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.

Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 8

Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 40.5. CLICK HERE

No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 19-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 59.5. CLICK HERE

Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 45.5. CLICK HERE

Illinois at No. 7 Penn State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Illinois (2-5, 1-3 in Big Ten) at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

Illinois (2-5, 1-3 in Big Ten) at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 23-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 45.5. CLICK HERE

Maryland at Minnesota

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Maryland (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 59. CLICK HERE

PURDUE FOOTBALL CRACKS AP TOP 25 POLL: Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. CLICK HERE

Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. WHAT KIRK FERENTZ SAID AFTER LOSS TO PURDUE: Purdue football earned a 24-7 victory against No. 2 Iowa on the road at Kinnick Stadium. The Boilermakers are now 4-1 against the Hawkeyes during coach Jeff Brohm's tenure. CLICK HERE

Purdue football earned a 24-7 victory against No. 2 Iowa on the road at Kinnick Stadium. The Boilermakers are now 4-1 against the Hawkeyes during coach Jeff Brohm's tenure. DAVID BELL'S CAREER DAY: Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell recorded 11 catches for a career-high 240 yards and a touchdown on the road Saturday against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell recorded 11 catches for a career-high 240 yards and a touchdown on the road Saturday against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. PURDUE FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE: Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team entered conference play after starting the season 2-1. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!