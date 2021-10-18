Point Spreads: Despite Top-25 Ranking, Purdue Opens as Underdog at Home Against Wisconsin
Purdue football cracked the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2007, ending the longest drought among all Power Five programs. However, the team will enter a home matchup against Wisconsin as the underdog.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 25 Purdue football program looks to back its upset victory over Iowa and a spot in the national rankings with a win against Wisconsin on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. However, the odds aren't in the Boilermakers' favor.
According to the SISportsbook.com, the Badgers are a three-point favorite. The are currently 3-3 on the season, but are winners of two straight games. Purdue enters the matchup at 4-2, but the team hasn't defeated Wisconsin since Oct. 18, 2003.
Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.
Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 8
Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 40.5. CLICK HERE
No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 19-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 59.5. CLICK HERE
Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV: FOX
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 45.5. CLICK HERE
Illinois at No. 7 Penn State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Illinois (2-5, 1-3 in Big Ten) at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 23-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 45.5. CLICK HERE
Maryland at Minnesota
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: ESPN2
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 59. CLICK HERE
Related Stories on Purdue Football
- PURDUE FOOTBALL CRACKS AP TOP 25 POLL: Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. CLICK HERE
- WHAT KIRK FERENTZ SAID AFTER LOSS TO PURDUE: Purdue football earned a 24-7 victory against No. 2 Iowa on the road at Kinnick Stadium. The Boilermakers are now 4-1 against the Hawkeyes during coach Jeff Brohm's tenure. CLICK HERE
- DAVID BELL'S CAREER DAY: Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell recorded 11 catches for a career-high 240 yards and a touchdown on the road Saturday against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE: Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team entered conference play after starting the season 2-1. CLICK HERE
Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!
- Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
- Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter: @sports_purdue
- Like and follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook