Purdue All-American Safety Commits to Oregon
Dillon Thieneman has found a new home. The former Purdue safety and All-American announced on Saturday that he plans to transfer to Oregon. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Thieneman entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of Purdue's 2024 regular season. The Boilermakers finished with a 1-11 record and terminated coach Ryan Walters. Thieneman was regarded as one of Purdue's top defensive players over the last two years.
Now, Thieneman joins an Oregon program that sits at 13-0, won the Big Ten championship and earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Thieneman had an incredible freshman campaign in 2023. He finished the year with 106 tackles and six interceptions, earning third-team All-American honors. He was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Although he didn't record an interception in 2024, Thieneman still had a strong sophomore campaign. He concluded the season with 104 tackles and seven passes defended.
When Thieneman entered the transfer portal, he was considered one of the top prospects available. Now, he's heading to one of the top programs in college football.
