Report: Purdue Defensive End Schedules Visit to Clemson
Former Purdue defensive end Will Heldt is reportedly taking a visit to Clemson. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on the news on Thursday.
Heldt was one of Purdue's top defensive players in the 2024 season, finishing the year with 56 total tackles, which included 10 stops for loss and five sacks. It was a major step up in production after ending his freshman season with 12 total tackles.
Per Thamel's report, Clemson has never taken a scholarship defensive player out of the NCAA transfer portal. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is relatively picky when it comes to roster additions via transfer, but clearly he thinks Heldt could provide the program with some help on the defensive side.
Throughout the 2024 preseason, Heldt was praised by Purdue's coaching staff as having transformed as a player. He earned the nickname "The Terminator" because of his growth on the field.
Purdue went through a coaching change after a 1-11 season, firing coach Ryan Walters. After making that decision, Heldt opted to enter the transfer portal and explore his options outside of West Lafayette.
Heldt will have two years of eligibility to use at his next destination after spending his first two seasons at Purdue.
Will Heldt highlights
