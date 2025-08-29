Purdue Announces Honorary Captain For Season Opener vs. Ball State
Ryan Kerrigan, a former Purdue defensive end and All-American, is returning to West Lafayette this weekend. He will serve as the team's honorary captain for Saturday's season opener against Ball State (noon ET, Big Ten Network) at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue made the announcement with a social media post this week. Kerrigan returns to Ross-Ade Stadium for Barry Odom's debut as the head coach of the Boilermakers.
Kerrigan played at Purdue from 2007-10, and was a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was an All-American as a senior in 2010. That year, the defensive end racked up 70 tackles, including 26 for loss, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.
In four seasons with the Boilermakers, Kerrigan amassed 210 tackles, 58 tackles for loss, 33.5 sacks,14 forced fumbles and an interception.
Following his time at Purdue, Kerrigan was selected by the (then) Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his career.
