Purdue's Atrocious First Half Numbers vs. Northwestern
Purdue's first half against Northwestern was about as ugly as it gets. The Boilermakers only trailed the Wildcats 13-0 through the first two quarters, but that score hardly told the story.
Northwestern dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for 22:21 of the first 30 minutes. Purdue had possession for just 7:39, but that wasn't the worst part.
Barry Odom's Boilermakers finished the first half with more penalty yardage than offensive yards. Purdue was flagged six times for 60 yards while totaling just 57 yards of total offense. The Boilers picked up only two first downs and were 1-of-5 on third-down conversions.
The Wildcats racked up 203 yards in the first two quarters, 127 of which came on the ground. They were also successful on 6-of-10 third-down conversions and scored on all three trips into the red zone.
Really, the only positive for Purdue through 30 minutes is that it only trails Northwestern 13-0. After such a putrid performance on both sides of the field, the Wildcats could've opened up a much bigger lead and essentially ended this contest at halftime.
Purdue is 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are searching for their first conference victory since a win over Indiana on Nov. 25, 2023. They have lost 12 straight games against league opponents.
Saturday's scoreless half was the first time the Boilers have been shut out of the first two quarters since last year's loss to Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
Purdue's offense can't gain traction
Despite making strides last week against Minnesota, Purdue came out flat to start against Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Evanston. Nobody on the offensive side was able to make a play.
Quarterback Ryan Browne completed only 5-of-10 pass attempts for 31 yards. Running back Devin Mockobee had three carries for 16 yards, and Malachi Thomas also had three carries, totaling just 10 yards.
Four different Boilermakers caught a pass, as Arhmad Branch, Nitro Tuggle, and Jesse Watson all had eight receiving yards in the first half. Michael Jackson III had seven receiving yards.
Northwestern has won each of the last two meetings against Purdue and is looking to make it three in a row over the Boilers.
