Purdue-Northwestern Availability Report Released — Starting OL Returns for Boilers
The availability report has been released for Saturday's game between Purdue and Northwestern. Several players have been ruled out for the contest, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
There is some good news for Purdue, as starting offensive lineman Jalen St. John appears to be ready to return. He was not included among the players the Boilermakers listed as "out" for the game. St. John suffered an injury in Purdue's game against Illinois and missed last week's contest against Minnesota.
St. John's return is a big boost for Purdue's offensive line this week.
Despite making progress weekly, both Purdue wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette and tight end George Burhenn will miss Saturday's game against Northwestern. Morrissette has not played all season and Burhenn has not seen the field since the loss to Notre Dame.
Northwestern has nine players listed as "out" for Saturday's game against Purdue, with another listed as questionable. The Wildcats have also lost four players for the season.
Here's the complete rundown for both teams.
Purdue Boilermakers Availability Report
Out
- #5 Chauncey Magwood, wide receiver
- #8 De'Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver
- #71 Marques Easley, offensive lineman
- #81 George Burhenn, tight end
Out for season
- #9 Jalil Hall, wide receiver
- #13 TJ Lindsey, defensive lineman
Northwestern Wildcats Availability Report
Out
- #31 Tito Williams Jr., defensive back
- #32 Matthew Smith, linebacker
- #35 Tate Crane, wide receiver
- #61 Matt Keeler, offensive lineman
- #67 Jace Borcherding, offensive lineman
- #78 Trey Boyd, offensive lineman
- #82 Braden Blueitt, wide receiver
- #94 Migo Jackson, defensive lineman
- #97 Braxton Strong, defenisve lineman
Questionable
- #6 Robert Fitzgerald, defensive back
Out for season
- #4 Cam Porter, running back
- #14 Yannis Karlaftis, linebacker
- #26 Jalen Lewis, defensive back
- #55 Dylan Roberts, defenisve lineman
How to watch Purdue vs. Northwestern
- What: Big Ten Conference Game
- When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill. (12,023 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Rhett Lewis (sideline).
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 372; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackman (producer).
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Northwestern 53-35-1.
- Last meeting: Northwestern defeated Purdue 26-20 (OT) on Nov. 2, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium.
- Weather: Conditions could be awfully wet in Evanston on Saturday. Per weather.com, there is an 80% chance of rain, with a 50% chance of rain at kickoff. The high is expected to be 68 degrees, and the low is projected at 59 degrees. Wind is expected to range from 5 to 12 miles per hour out of the southwest. Gusts could get as high as 26 miles per hour.
