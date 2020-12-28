Big Ten Daily (Dec. 28): Tough Ending to Great Football Season for Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Iowa's successful 2020 football season came to an abrupt halt when Missouri, the Hawkeyes' opponent in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., pulled out of the game because of a rash of COVID-19 positive tests.

The game was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, which didn't leave enough time to find another opponent for Iowa. The date of the game could not be moved. It was disappointing for Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz that the season had to end this way. The Hawkeyes finished 6-2 and with a six-game winning streak after losing their first two games to Purdue and Northwester

“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them.This has been a very special team. We have overcome several challenges together during a season like no other. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together.

It hasn't been easy to try to finish the season for the Hawkeyes. Their final regular season game against Michigan was canceled too because of COVID problems inside the Michigan program.

Several reports said more than a dozen Missouri players have tested positive. Here's what Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk had to say in a release from the school:

"Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health's Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we unfortunately must pause all football team-related activities until at least January 2 to help contain the virus' spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community," Sterk said.

Iowa had some issues with COVID too, but they had returned to practice and were ready to travel to Nashville.

Follow our bowl tracker – which includes game times, TV information and the latest point spreads — here. CLICK HERE

Urban Meyer to NFL?

It appears the rumors that Urban Meyer could return to coaching next season haven't stopped yet - and now they're ramping up on a new level.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, league sources are indicating that at least two NFL teams have reached out to Meyer to see whether he's be interested in interviewing for a head-coaching job.

Schefter further reported that Meyer did not dismiss the notion and is considering whether or not he wants to try and make the jump to the NFL. According to a source connected to one of the teams, Meyer intends to decide next week - before the NFL regular season is over - and he's expected to let teams know in the coming days whether he'd be interested in interview for a head coaching job.

Here's the complete story from my Sports Illustrated colleague in Columbus, Brendan Gulick, on his BuckeyesNow.com site. CLICK HERE

MSU's Lombardi picks new school

Former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi has found a new home. After entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, he announced Sunday on social media that he has committed to Northern Illinois.

Lombardi, a redshirt junior, started the first six games for Michigan State this year and started nine games total in four seasons for Michigan State. He threw for 1,901 yards for 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 22 appearances. In 2020, the Iowa native completed 84-of-157 throws for 1,090 yards, eight TDs, and nine picks while adding 39 more yards on the ground. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Northern Illinois.

Lombardi is the second former starting quarterback in the Big Ten to enter the transfer portal. Wisconsin's Jack Coan did the same thing two weeks ago. Coan, who missed all of the 2020 season with a foot injury, is a graduate transfer and will be able to play immediately when he picks a new school.

Here's the complete story from McLain Moberg, my Sports Illustrated colleague in East Lansing, on our SpartanNation.com site. CLICK HERE