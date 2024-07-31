What Ryan Walters Said After Purdue's First Fall Camp Practice
Football season is underway in West Lafayette. On Wednesday, Purdue began fall camp practice, preparing for the 2024 campaign. The start of practice comes on month before the Boilermakers take the field against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.
As Purdue hit the practice facilities on Tuesday, coach Ryan Walters met with reporters to talk about early observation from camp. Here's what he had to say.
On Walters' first practice thoughts ...
Walters: "You know, it's the first practice, but it's great to be out here. Guys have been working really hard all offseason — perfecting their craft, getting physically developed. It was good to get the first one out of the way."
On Purdue's injury situation compared to last year ...
Walters: "Just looking back to where we were at this point a year ago, it's not close. It's a night-and-day difference. Obviously, a lot of new faces, but even the guys we've got returning, they look different. They're more confident, more comfortable. The staff understands what's expected, what the routine is. It's a lot smoother, a lot more recall and a lot to build off of."
On the play from the defensive backs ...
Walters: "It's Day 1. We're just running out here in helmet and spider (pads), but they did make a couple of plays on the ball. We've got a lot more depth in that room, especially at the cornerback position. So, that's obviously going to push guys a little harder because they know opportunities are going to be limited because of the depth."
On how depth is pushing up the performance level ...
Walters: "A lot more extra work. A lot more film studies, a lot more walk throughs, a lot more time at the indoor working on individual (things). Even though they're competing, they're also really tight-knit. They go fishing all the time together, they hang out together. So, even though they're competing with each other, the amount of time they've spent with each other and how hard they're working, they've gotten really close."
On if any particular players changed their bodies in the offseason ...
Walters: "(Tight end) George Burhenn was 209 when he got here, he's 240 now. (Rush end) Will Heldt is 260. Even guys like (offensive lineman) Corey Stewart — he was 288 when he got here in January, he's 318 now. I mean, I could rattle off a bunch of guys. The strength and nutrition staffs have really attacked and their jobs and done it at a high level. It shows."
On Purdue's new athletics dining facility ...
Walters: "Like everything at Purdue, it's first class. The food is awesome, the options are awesome. It's functional and very spacious and aesthetically pleasing. Like I said, it's Purdue, so it's first class.
On the battle at quarterback behind Hudson Card ...
Walters: "Hudson is the starter and guys are rallying around him. The talent speaks for itself. But the reps behind him are being spread around to see who we can count on to go win us a game if need be."
On the fluidity of the offensive line situation ...
Walters: "Very (fluid). It's completely fluid right now. There are a couple guys who are going to be starters, but where they're playing on the offensive line just depends on what five give us the best opportunity to win. We'll start dwindling that down when they start making it clear who's a one, who's a two and so on and so forth."
On what the defense has to do to get better ...
Walters: "Everything. I think we were disruptive and got sacks and takeaways and (tackles for loss) and things like that. But we gave up too many yards, especially through the air. Gave up too many explosive plays. We have to get better at everything."
On what Walters has seen from the kicking game ...
Walters: "I've liked what I've seen out of Spencer (Porath), just in terms of his competitive nature and really as an athlete, too. He's not just a kicker. Guys are competing and we'll try everything. And the guy we roll out there on Aug. 31 will be the guy that wins the job."
On Purdue's team chemistry ...
Walters: "If you're talking about team chemistry and guys genuinely having a relationship with one another as a brotherhood, it's night and day from last year to this year. I think part of that is because most of the transfers we brought in — except for one — got here in January. A lot of times, that's when they jell. Last year, a lot of the guys we brought in was in June. We didn't have time to get to know each other. I think that's added value for us."
On if there's a mantra for the team this season ...
Walters: "Yeah, but that's really for the squad, you know? We had a couple pointed conversations last night. We'll keep that in-house. I don't want to make any of you guys mad."
On Purdue's running back situation ...
Walters: "I hope we can find a third. I think, especially in this conference, you need three to get you through the season at a high level."
