Bigger, Stronger Devin Mockobee Only Focused on Winning at Purdue
Devin Mockobee only has one goal in mind when he takes the field for Purdue this season. The junior running back and former walk-on is laser-focused on bringing a winning culture back to West Lafayette.
In his first two seasons with the Boilermakers, Mockobee has experienced both ends of the spectrum. As a freshman walk-on in 2022, he played an integral role in Purdue winning a division title and playing in the Big Ten Championship Game. He piled up 968 yards and scored nine touchdowns that year.
Last season, Mockobee led the team in rushing again, accounting for 811 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. But Purdue endured some growing pains, finishing with a 4-8 record under first-year coach Ryan Walters.
Mockobee now enters his third season in West Lafayette and is expected to be one of the top playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. But the individual stuff isn't where the focus is for the junior running back entering the 2024 campaign.
"I think it's just more about having a bigger role for the program from a leadership standpoint and really bringing the guys together and becoming one single unit," Mockobee said after the first day of fall camp. "It's been really good to see how we operated. I think we came out the first day really hot."
Once the 2023 season concluded in November, Mockobee began working towards the next season. His primary focus? Putting on a few extra pounds to help his body absorb a grueling 12-game schedule in the Big Ten.
Mockobee put on 12 extra pounds during the offseason, now weighing in at 207. He's already been incredibly productive in his first two seasons with the Boilermakers, but the junior now believes the combination of speed and strength will only make him harder to stop on Saturday afternoons.
"Coming in and being a running back at 190, 195 in the Big Ten, kind of under(weight)," he said. "So, getting the weight on, getting some strength behind me, with my speed, I think was very beneficial for me."
Even at 195 pounds, Mockobee had earned the nickname "Mock Train" for his running style. With even more strength and power behind him, he has the potential to snap Purdue's 1,000-yard rushing drought.
The Boilermakers haven't had a running back eclipse the 1,000-yard mark since Kory Sheets hit the milestone in 2008. It would certainly be an impressive accomplishment for Mockobee, but not one he's worried about reaching.
"To have a 1,000-yard rusher, I think it'd definitely be special. I'm never one that's chasing accolades really, because the main thing is the main thing, but it would definitely be cool," Mockobee said.
"As far as goals, my only goal for here is to win. That's about it."
Related stories on Purdue football
MORRISSETTE'S RIDICULOUS CATCH: Purdue transfer received De'Nylon Morrissette is already showing off his skills in practice, making a ridiculous one-handed grab during fall camp. CLICK HERE
THIENEMAN NAMED TO THORPE WATCH LIST: Purdue sophomore Dillon Thieneman has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, presented to the top defensive back in college football. CLICK HERE
WALTERS FINDS HOME AT PURDUE: As he enters his second season, Ryan Walters says he's fallen in love with the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. It makes him want success even more. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue enters the second season of the Ryan Walters era in 2024. Here's a look at the schedule the Boilermakers face this coming year. CLICK HERE