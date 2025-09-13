Purdue Drops Awesome Hype Video for Big Ten Opener vs. USC
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Gameday has arrived in West Lafayette. Saturday's Big Ten opener between Purdue and USC is going to have plenty of juice, too. So, if you want to get fired up, the Boilermakers dropped a hype video to prepare you for this weekend's showdown.
Both Purdue and USC enter this weekend's contest with 2-0 records. However, this will be the toughest test to date for both teams. It's generated a lot of buzz around West Lafayette.
Here's the video that Purdue's creative team released ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash against USC.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium and the game will air on CBS.
Barry Odom looking forward to strong student section
Through the first two weeks of his tenure at Purdue, coach Barry Odom has been thoroughly impressed with the support and loyalty of the Ross-Ade Brigade, the school's student section.
"I think the student section here has just been unbelievable," Odom said. "It's remarkable. As soon as they open the gates at the 90-minute mark, the place is completely full. The students have been awesome.
"They're smart football fans — they get loud when they're supposed to get loud, they cheer when they're supposed to cheer. That's been a lot of fun to have them on our side. "
Odom knows that Purdue fans will have to be out in full force for Saturday's game to make a difference against USC. He also believes that, when that happens, the Boilermakers have one of the best home-field advantages in the sport.
"Ross-Ade, when done right and you're playing winning football, it can be one of the toughest environments in college football," Odom said.
