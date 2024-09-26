Purdue Football: Gus Hartwig Named to Prestigious College Football Watch List
Purdue fifth-year offensive lineman Gus Hartwig has landed on a prestigious watch list. The Boilermakers center was included as a candidate to win the 2024 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.
Hartwig was one of 52 players to land on the watch list. The 2024 candidates for the honor were named on Thursday afternoon.
"The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field," the website reads. "The award honors the type of exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates demonstrated by Jason Witten, the 2012 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the most prominent role models in the game."
Hartwig has been a staple at center for Purdue throughout his career. He's a four-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and has appeared in 42 career games, starting in 39 of those contests.
Throughout his career, Hartwig has battled injuries. He played in 11 games during Purdue's run to a BIg Ten West title in 2022. Last year, he missed three games because of injury.
Hartwig has started in each of Purdue's first three games in the 2024 season.
Related stories on Purdue football
WALTERS COMPLIMENTARY OF RAIOLA: Purdue coach Ryan Walters says there's a lot to like about Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, especially when it comes to confidence. CLICK HERE
UPDATE ON PURDUE DB NYLAND GREEN: Georgia transfer Nyland Green is expected to play this weekend when Purdue hosts Nebraska. Green has missed each of the Boilermakers' first three games. CLICK HERE
MOCKOBEE HITS CAREER MILESTONE: Running back Devin Mockobee was the lone bright spot for Purdue in Saturday night's loss to Oregon State, hitting a career rushing milestone. CLICK HERE