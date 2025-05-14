Purdue Football's Projected Win Total For 2025 Season Revealed
FanDuel doesn't have an overly optimistic outlook for Purdue football entering the 2025 season. The website recently released the over/under win totals for the upcoming year, and the projection for the Boilermakers is low.
According to the FanDuel website, Purdue's projected over/under is set at 3.5 wins for the 2025 season. It is tied with Northwestern for the lowest in the Big Ten for the upcoming year.
Purdue finished the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record, the lone victory coming against Indiana State in the season opener. However, the Boilermakers have made several changes entering this season.
Following a dismal season, Purdue moved on from coach Ryan Walters and brought in Barry Odom to lead the program. That was just the first change in West Lafayette.
Since December, Purdue has brought in nearly 60 new players from the NCAA transfer portal. The Boilermaker coaching staff has essentially assembled a brand new roster, leaving plenty of questions about the 2025 season.
Purdue faces another daunting schedule in 2025. Wins will be tough to accumulate, but Odom has promised fans the program is determined to win big. Will that happen immediately?
Here is the rundown of Purdue's 2025 schedule. Is a 3.5-win over/under too low for the Boilers?
Purdue 2025 football schedule
- Aug. 30: vs. Ball State
- Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois
- Sept. 13: vs. USC
- Sept. 20: at Notre Dame
- Oct. 4: vs. Illinois
- Oct. 11: at Minnesota
- Oct. 18: at Northwestern
- Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 1: at Michigan
- Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 15: at Washington
- Nov. 29: vs. Indiana
