Top Prospect From Indiana in 2026 Class Considering Purdue as Potential Destination
The top college football recruit from Indiana in the 2026 class is considering Purdue as a potential destination. Jerimy (JJ) Finch Jr. revealed his new list of possibilities, with 13 schools still in the mix.
Sunday, Finch revealed the schools he's still considering as potential destinations. Along with Purdue, he's also considering five other Big Ten programs: Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois. Also in consideration are Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Florida and Miami.
Finch is listed as a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman, per 247Sports. He's earned a three-star rating and is considered the top prospect out of Indiana for the 2026 class. Overall, he ranks No. 435 nationally.
Finch is a priority target for several programs, especially in-state schools like Purdue, Indiana and Notre Dame. It would be a huge victory for Barry Odom and the staff in West Lafayette if they're able to convince the skilled defensive lineman to commit to the Boilermakers.
Finch is the son of former Florida and Indiana defensive back Jerimy Finch. He spent the 2007 season with the Gators before finishing his career with the Hoosiers.
Purdue currently has six players committed in the 2026 class, ranking 45th nationally. The Boilers have primarily landed offensive targets, with linebacker Brayden Sweeney the only defensive player currently committed in the group.
