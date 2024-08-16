Purdue Football Picks Up Pledge from 2025 In-State Linebacker
Purdue has added an in-state linebacker to its 2025 recruiting class. The Boilermakers picked up a verbal pledge from Homestead's Sam Steward on Thursday evening.
"After further discussion and consideration with my family, I am proud to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Purdue University," Steward wrote on X.
Coach Ryan Walters and his staff extended an offer to Steward in June.
Last season at Homestead High School (Fort Wayne, Ind.), Steward piled up 94 tackles, which included 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He received Summit All-Conference and IFCA Junior All-State honors after an outstanding year.
Homestead finished the 2023 season with a 5-5 record. But Steward and his teammates are hoping to find more success this coming year.
"I think it's competing in those first two games against Carmel and Noblesvlle," Steward said of the upcoming season. "Competing with those two teams and hopefully getting a victory in one of those two games. Those teams are just — they do things differently down there. If we could get a victory in one of those two games, I think our record will definitely be better than last year."
Steward becomes the 14th player in the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Purdue. He's also the fifth in-state player the Boilermakers have picked up and the first prospect to verbally commit in August.
Per 247Sports, Purdue's recruiting class in 2025 ranks No. 61 nationally. Steward does not currently have any rankings on the recruiting website.
