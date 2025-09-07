Purdue Opens as Major Underdog in Big Ten Opener vs. USC
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue may be off to a 2-0 start in 2025, but the Boilermakers are still a massive underdog entering Saturday's Big Ten opener against USC at Ross-Ade Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).
USC has opened as a 23.5-point favorite for next weekend's Big Ten clash against Purdue, according to FanDuel. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1998 and the Trojans' first trip to West Lafayette since 1976.
USC owns a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series. Purdue's lone victory came in a 1967, a 14-13 win in the Rose Bowl.
Purdue has started 2-0 for the first time since 2021, defeating Ball State 31-0 in Week 1 and beating Southern Illinois 34-17 on Saturday night. USC is also 2-0 to begin the 2025 campaign, with wins over Missouri State (73-13) and Georgia Southern (59-20).
Does Purdue have a secret weapon?
If you're looking for advantages for Purdue entering next weekend's Big Ten opener against USC, there are a few.
First, USC is traveling 2,100 miles for this weekend's game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Last year, teams traveling across multiple time zones struggled mightily. In 2024, the Trojans lost all three of their games when traveling across those time zones, falling to Michigan (27-24), Minnesota (24-17), and Maryland (29-28).
Additionally, Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson spent the last three years (2022-24) working on Lincoln Riley's staff at USC. He could provide some inside information on the schematics and philosophy of what the Trojans like to do on both sides of the football.
Could that combination be enough for Purdue to pull off one of the biggest upsets early in the college football season? We'll have to wait a week to find out.
