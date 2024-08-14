Purdue QB Hudson Card Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List
Purdue starting quarterback Hudson Card is receiving some preseason love. On Wednesday, the Boilermakers' gunslinger was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. The honor is presented annually to he top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.
Card is one of 63 quarterbacks to earn preseason recognition. He'll be entering his second year as Purdue's starter in 2024.
Last season, Card ranked third among Big Ten quarterbacks in passing yards per game, averaging 217 yards per contest through the air. He finished the 2023 campaign with 2,387 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 58.9% of his passes.
Additionally, Card showed the ability to pick up yardage with his legs. He rushed for 203 yards and five touchdowns for the Boilers.
Card showed his toughness throughout the 2023 campaign, battling rib and shoulder injuries at times during the season. Yet he still played in 11 of Purdue's 12 games, missing only the Nov. 18 clash against Northwestern.
Card played some of his best football in his final two games last year: Nov. 11 against Minnesota and Nov. 25 against Indiana.
In the game against the Gophers, Card threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns while completing 17-of-25 passes. He also had 44 rushing yards and reached the end zone on the ground in a 49-30 win.
Against Indiana, Card completed 21-of-34 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 85 yards and a score, leading the Boilermakers to a 35-31 victory.
Card didn't throw an interception in either game.
Fully healthy entering the 2024 season, Card is expected to do big things in the second year in Graham Harrell's offense. Will he still be in the conversation for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award at season's end?
