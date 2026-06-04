Luke Ertel's Has Record-Tying Night in Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game

On Wednesday night, Luke Ertel had one final opportunity to play a game on his high school's home floor. The Purdue signee didn't disappoint in his last "home game," either.

Ertel, who was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball following the high school season, posted a double-double in Wednesday's Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game and led the Seniors to a 105-100 victory at Mt. Vernon High School. Not only did the point guard's team get the victory, but he also had a record-tying night.

Ertel ended the game with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in his team's victory. The 10 assists tied an Indiana All-Star Game record, a mark that has been reached by three different players in the game's history: Mike Conley (Lawrence North, 2001), Brandon McPherson (Lawrence North, 2005) and Joel Okafor (Richmond, 2015).

Thanks to his big day, Ertel was named the ISC Network's Player of the Game. It was a fitting end for the future Boilermaker, winning on his home floor one final time.

Ertel didn't have the best start on Wednesday night, scoring just five points through the first half of the game. He kicked it into high gear in the final 20 minutes, though, accounting for 15 points in the second half and leading the Seniors to a victory.

Following Wednesday's win, Ertel and the Indiana All-Stars now prepare for the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series. It begins on Friday in Lexington, Ky., and will conclude on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Isaiah Hill had a solid showing

Fishers Tigers forward Kai McGrew (25) and Pike Red Devils Isaiah Hill (30) watch the ball. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although his numbers weren't quite as big as Ertel's, 2027 Purdue commit Isaiah Hill also showed flashes of his potential with the Junior All-Stars throughout the game. The 7-footer from Pike got off to a great start, scoring five of the team's first seven points, when the Juniors owned an early 7-0 lead.

Hill started the game by throwing down an alley-oop, then stepping out from behind the arc and knocking down a three-pointer. He was able to show off his range with that bucket, proving he's not confined to the post.

Hill ended his night with 12 points and five rebounds, throwing down a few more dunks before the game ended. He also showed off his skills on the defensive end, blocking multiple shots throughout the night.

Isaiah Hill. Juniors down 91-87, 4:42 pic.twitter.com/hlS8Q1I2HS — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) June 4, 2026

The performance from Hill comes after he totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the Indiana Junior All-Stars' win over the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on Sunday. Indiana defeated Kentucky 109-99.

Wednesday night's game marked the end of Indiana All-Star Week for Hill and the juniors.

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