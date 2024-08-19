Purdue Safety Dillon Thieneman Named AP Preseason All-American
Dillon Thieneman has been named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press. The Purdue safety received the recognition on Monday, when the AP released its first- and second-team selections.
Thieneman was a second-team selection and the only player from Purdue to receive recognition. He was also named a preseason All-American by The Sporting News last week.
Thieneman is coming an impressive freshman campaign in West Lafayette, racking up 106 total tackles and six interceptions for the Boilermakers. He was a third-team All-American selection and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023.
"He's as fun to watch as any player in the country. An 89.5 overall grade — that led the nation. That was third-best (grade) ever by a true freshman safety behind Jordan Whitehead (Pitt) and Derwin James (Florida State). Those are two really good names," said Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman said in an episode of the PFF College Football Show.
"He is the best single-high safety in the country right now."
Entering his sophomore season, Thieneman is already on a number of preseason watch lists. He's been included lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award and Chuck Bednarik Award.
Purdue finished last season with a 4-8 record in Ryan Walters' first year at the helm. With more experience and an influx of talent, there's a lot of belief the Boilermakers can take a big step in the right direction in 2024.
If the Boilermakers are to find more success, Thieneman will play a key role.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE ADDS 2026 CB: Purdue picked up a 2026 commitment on Monday from three-star cornerback Zyntreacs Otey, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn. CLICK HERE
HOW NEW DIET HELPED MOCKOBEE: Purdue running back Devin Mockobee was committed to putting on weight and adding a power element to his game for 2024. Here's how he did it. CLICK HERE
BTN ANALYST HIGH ON THIENEMAN: Dillon Thieneman wasted no time making a strong impression as a freshman in 2023. Now, the Purdue defensive back is getting love from one BTN analyst. CLICK HERE