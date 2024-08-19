Purdue Football: Boilermakers Land 3-Star CB From Tennessee in 2026 Class
Purdue has added another member to the 2026 recruiting class. Monday, the Boilermakers added a verbal commitment from three-star Tennessee cornerback Zyntreacs Otey. He becomes the second player to pledge to the Boilermakers in the cycle.
Otey made his announcement official with a post on social media. He's the second prospect in the 2026 recruiting class to commit to Purdue, joining three-star quarterback Oscar Rios.
"First off I want to thank God for putting me in this position that I'm in today. I would like to (thank) my family for making sacrifices to better my life and football career," Otey wrote. "Thank you to my coaches who push me in practice and in the weight room to be a better player. Also thank you to all the colleges who recruited me during this process.
"Now I'm shutting down my recruiting process and committing to Purdue University. #BoilerUp."
Listed as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback, 247Sports has Otey ranked as a top-40 cornerback and the No. 379 player in the 2026 class. He had received a dozen offers, picking Purdue over Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss and others.
During his sophomore season at Riverdale High School, Otey racked up 66 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.
Coach Ryan Walters and his staff continue to work hard on the recruiting trail, trying to bring the best talent to West Lafayette. Landing Otey so early in the recruiting process seems like a good sign for the Boilermakers.
News of Otey's commitment comes less than two weeks before the Boilers open the 2024 season against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Related stories on Purdue football
HOW NEW DIET HELPS MOCKOBEE: Purdue running back Devin Mockobee was committed to putting on weight and adding a power element to his game for 2024. Here's how he did it. CLICK HERE
BTN ANALYST HIGH ON THIENEMAN: Dillon Thieneman wasted no time making a strong impression as a freshman in 2023. Now, the Purdue defensive back is getting love from one BTN analyst. CLICK HERE