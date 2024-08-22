Purdue Student Section Tickets Sell Out for 2024 Football Season
Every time Purdue takes the field at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2024, it will do so in front of a sold-out student section. The school announced that student tickets have been sold out for the upcoming season.
The Boilermakers will play a loaded home schedule this season, with six games at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue opens the year against Indiana State on Saturday, Aug. 31. It wlll also host No. 7 Notre Dame (Sept. 14), Nebraska (Sept. 28), No. 3 Oregon (Oct. 18), Northwestern (Nov. 2) and No. 8 Penn State (Nov. 16).
Earlier this summer, Purdue also announced that it sold out of season tickets for the 2024 football season. The program enjoyed the highest number of season-ticket sales since the Joe Tiller era in the late 2000s.
Purdue is coming off a 4-8 season in 2023 and will be entering the second year under Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers were picked to finish last in the Big Ten in multiple preseason polls. But those predictons have only provided fuel for Walters and his team entering the season.
"I definitely feel like there's a chip on everyone's shoulder in the building," Walters said at Big Ten Media Days. "We're all here to compete. The three things we talk most about in our program are competitive, selfless and disciplined with competitive being at the forefront.
"So, when you go 4-8, you better have a chip on your shoulder. I feel like the guys we brought in feel like they have something to prove, as well. Definitely use it as motivation. Can't really pay attention or harp on it too much, but we're not going to turn a blind eye to the elephant in the room. We definitely addressed that as a team."
