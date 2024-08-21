Ryan Walters Explains Benefits of Holding Purdue Practices in the Morning
Purdue's football team abides by the "rise and grind" phrase under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers are getting team meetings and practices done in the morning — and there's a very specific reason as to why.
Entering the final week of preseason camp, Purdue has been active during the morning portion of the day. When asked if there's a purpose for it, Walters pointed to several benefits.
"Most schools I've been to (practice) in the morning," Walters said. "Everywhere that I've been where we've gone in the morning saw an uptick in academic performance, which has also been the case here. We've had back-to-back semesters of breaking the academic records here."
There's no doubt that the football season is a grind. With practices, games, travel, workouts, film sessions and more, student-athletes are already pressed for time. Walters believes getting work in early in the day maximizes how guys spend their time.
He also believes it creates more accountability when it comes to attending class, getting extra study time or putting in more work on the practice field.
"At the end of the day, you're not as gassed. If we're practicing in the afternoon, do you go to that 8 (a.m.) class? I don't know if you're getting yourself out of bed and going to that class. Then you're done with us at 5:30 or 6 (p.m.), you're probably tired because you've gone through a whole day. So, you're going home, getting on a video game and going to bed," Walters said.
"If we have a 7 a.m. team meeting, I know you're going to make class at noon after practice. Then your day is done at 4:30 or 5, you're still awake, so you've got a chance to do extra rehab, come back and watch extra film, chance to get extra studying in. So, I just think you maximize the growth potential throughout the day and maximize the 24 hours if you're able to do football in the morning."
It makes sense, doesn't it? Practicing in the morning allows players plenty of time to get done with schoolwork, return to the practice facilities if needed and have (some) time to relax.
So far, it seems to be a method that's working in West Lafayette. Walters doesn't plan on changing his approach.
WALTERS TALKS RIVALRY WITH INDIANA: When Curt Cignetti took the job at Indiana, he riled up an Assembly Hall crowd by saying, "Purdue sucks." Ryan Walters talked about the importance of beating the Hoosiers this season. CLICK HERE
THIENEMAN NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN: More preseason accolades for Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman, who was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS 2026 CB: Purdue picked up a 2026 commitment on Monday from three-star cornerback Zyntreacs Otey, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn. CLICK HERE
HOW NEW DIET HELPED MOCKOBEE: Purdue running back Devin Mockobee was committed to putting on weight and adding a power element to his game for 2024. Here's how he did it. CLICK HERE