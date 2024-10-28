Purdue OL Gus Hartwig a Bright Spot for Boilermaker Offense in 2024
If you're looking for bright spots regarding Purdue's offense during the 2024 college football season, look no further than the center position. Despite the Boilermakers' struggles this season, senior Gus Hartwig is having a solid year in the trenches.
Hartwig, who is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List, has not allowed a single sack through Purdue's first seven games of the year. He has only allowed one quarterback hit and has posted a pass-blocking grade of 81.4, per Pro Football Focus.
Although Hartwig has battled injuries over the years, he's provided a lot of consistency up front for the Boilers during his career. He's started in 43 games at center, including 11 starts during the 2022 season, when Purdue won the Big Ten West and played for a conference championship.
Last season, Hartwig missed three games due to injury but started in nine. This season, he's started in all seven of Purdue's games. The Boilermakers are just 1-6 on the season.
Hartwig and the Boilermakers will take the field again on Saturday, hosting Northwestern at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
