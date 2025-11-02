Barry Odom Blunt When Talking About Success of Michigan's Rushing Attack
When it mattered most, Michigan was able to run the football. At the end of the game, clinging to a 21-16 lead over Purdue, the Wolverines imposed their will at the line of scrimmage and closed out a tight game in Ann Arbor. It left Boilermakers coach Barry Odom frustrated afterwards.
Even with star running back Justice Haynes out of the picture, Michigan was still able to rush for 253 yards in Saturday night's win. Jordan Marshall was responsible for a majority of that production, accounting for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Michigan's rushing attack had success throughout the night, but it was particularly good in the final six minutes of the game. The Wolverines ran the ball for nine plays, picking up four first downs and running out the clock.
"They're damn good up front with really good runners, and sometimes one guy is going to beat the next guy, and we don't get off the block and make the tackle," Odom said after the game. "They've rushed the ball for a lot of success this year. I'm frustrated that we couldn't get a stop there at the end. They made plays, we didn't."
Purdue's defense held up its end of the bargain for a majority of the night. The Boilermakers held the Wolverines to just three touchdowns. It may have been frustrating that the defense couldn't get Michigan off the field in the final six minutes, but it put Purdue in position to steal a game in Ann Arbor.
Jordan Marshall goes off for Michigan
Haynes has been the Big Ten's top running back all season long. He has rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns, and his absence seemed like it would play to Purdue's advantage.
But Marshall proved he's capable of leading Michigan's offense. His 185-yard performance against Purdue was the best of his career, though he had reached the 100-yard mark in each of the Wolverines' last two games.
It's not a surprise that Michigan has a one-two punch out of the backfield, but it shows that Marshall is capable of being the Wolverines' go-to guy if Haynes has to miss more time.
The Wolverines now have games against Northwestern and Maryland ahead before closing out the season against top-ranked Ohio State in Ann Arbor.
