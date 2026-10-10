Purdue Confidence Meter: Can Boilers Get Revenge on Minnesota For Second Straight Win?

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's been a long time since Purdue has won back-to-back games against Big Ten opponents. The last time the Boilermakers won multiple conference games in a row was in 2022, when they defeated Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana in November 2022 to secure a Big Ten West title.

Purdue has that chance to end that drought this weekend. The Boilermakers host Minnesota on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. If Barry Odom's team gets a victory, it will even its record to 3-3 and improve to 2-1 in Big Ten play.

Minnesota comes to West Lafayette with a 4-1 record. The Golden Gophers have won big games against Washington and Michigan in back-to-back weeks. But Purdue could surprise P.J. Fleck and Co. on Saturday night.

How confident are we Purdue beats Minnesota? The answer may surprise you.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom signals a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Arvin, writer

Purdue has a golden opportunity on Saturday night when it takes on the 4-1 Minnesota Golden Gophers. Minnesota is a good football team, but by no means is it unbeatable, especially in West Lafayette. Last season, the Boilermakers fell just short against the Gophers in the fourth quarter, and I expect another close game this time around.

There are several under-the-radar storylines to watch. Fame Ijeobi will face his former team, Kevin Kane will coach against the team he was with last season, and Odom will go up against a family friend in Drake Lindsey. Purdue enters as a slight underdog, but I like the Boilermakers to pull off the upset and improve to 3-3.

Confidence meter: 7/10

Score prediction: Purdue 28, Minnesota 20

Dustin Schutte, publisher

The biggest key to this game is whether Purdue's offensive line can slow down Minnesota's defensive line. The bullies in the trenches did a great job last week against Illinois, but TJ Bush Jr. and Anthony Smith present major challenges to the Boilermakers. Offensive coordinator Josh Henson needs to scheme up creative plays in the run game and work to get the ball out of Ryan Browne's hands quickly.

Much like last week, I think Purdue also has an advantage defensively. Kane has intimate knowledge of Minnesota's style after working on Fleck's staff last year. Additionally, I personally believe that the Gophers are due for a letdown game after close, emotional victories the past two weeks. I think the Boilers get their first signature win of the Odom era on Saturday night — or early Sunday morning — at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Confidence meter: 7/10

Score prediction: Purdue 27, Minnesota 24

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