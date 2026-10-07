Ryan Browne's Start to 2026 Season Among the Best in College Football

The development of Ryan Browne was discussed at length throughout Purdue's offseason. The quarterback had plenty of room for growth after a wobbly 2025 campaign, but he's exceeded expectations through the first five weeks of this season.

According to Purdue's football social media team, Browne is having one of the best starts of any quarterback in college football. He is one of only three quarterbacks with over 1,300 passing yards, a 70% completion rate and one or fewer interceptions through the first five weeks.

Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah are the only others who are in that same category. That's pretty elite company for Browne.

Browne's success didn't translate much through the first four weeks, as the Boilermakers were 1-3 after four games. Things changed on Saturday in Champaign, though, as he helped guide his team to a 24-17 victory over Illinois. It was his first win over a Big Ten team as a starting quarterback.

In that game against the Fighting Illini, Browne completed 18-of-27 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. He did not account for a turnover in the victory.

Through five games this season, Browne has accounted for 1,390 passing yards, eight touchdowns and an interception. He is completing passes at a 70.5% clip, the fourth-highest percentage in the Big Ten and 19th-best nationally.

How will Browne hold up against Minnesota?

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's offense sputtered in Week 4 against Notre Dame. That wasn't a huge surprise, as the Fighting Irish are expected to contend for a national championship this season.

In that game, Browne was 18-of-28 for only 111 yards. He didn't throw a pick, but he was responsible for a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Minnesota doesn't have the same caliber of defense as Notre Dame, but it does have a formidable unit, one capable of giving Browne and the offense problems.

The Golden Gophers have accounted for 14 sacks this season, ranking third in the Big Ten and tied for 20th nationally. They've also recorded four interceptions in their last two games against Washington and Michigan, grabbing a pair of picks in each contest.

Purdue has avoided costly turnovers for the majority of the season. Browne must continue to protect the football on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium to give his team a chance to get a second straight conference win and even the Boilers' record at 3-3.

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