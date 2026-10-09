How to Watch Purdue vs. Minnesota in Week 6 With TV, Radio, Weather & Preview

Purdue enters Saturday coming off its first Big Ten win in more than two years. The 2-3 Boilermakers will look to build on that momentum and start a winning streak, but they'll face a tough test against Minnesota. The 4-1 Golden Gophers have been impressive for much of the season and will travel to Ross-Ade Stadium looking to keep their winning ways going.

Purdue will be looking for a statement victory as it tries to gain momentum in conference play, while Minnesota hopes to continue its strong start to the season.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's Big Ten matchup.

How to follow along

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman James Williams Jr. (58) celebrates a win over the Illinois fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium with the Purdue Canon trophy. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Purdue (2-3) vs. Minnesota (4-1)

Purdue (2-3) vs. Minnesota (4-1) When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fox One

Fox One TV announcers: Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Caroline Hendershot (sideline)

Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Caroline Hendershot (sideline) Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville), SiriusXM Channel 180

Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville), SiriusXM Channel 180 Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline), Rob Blackmon (producer)

Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline), Rob Blackmon (producer) Live stats: StatBroadcast

Forecast outlook

A Purdue fan looks on during a NCAA football game against Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in West Lafayette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the remnants of Hurricane Isaias are expected to affect games across the country, Purdue and Minnesota aren't expected to encounter any significant weather issues. Saturday's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and moderate temperatures in West Lafayette.

High temperature: 78 degrees

78 degrees Low temperature: 55 degrees

55 degrees Temperature at kickoff: 71 degrees

71 degrees Skies: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Rain chances: 20% overall, 0% at kickoff

20% overall, 0% at kickoff Wind: Southeast at 5-10 mph

Southeast at 5-10 mph Humidity: 54% at kickoff, 56% average

Scouting Minnesota

Sep 23, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck on the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

PJ Fleck, head coach

14th season as a head coach, 10th at Minnesota

Career record of 96-66, including a 66-44 mark at Minnesota

Four bowl appearances in the last five seasons

Coming off wins over Washington and Michigan

Finished 8-5 last season, capped by a win over New Mexico in the Rate Bowl

7-0 record in bowl games

Key Players

Sep 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws the ball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Lindsey, QB — Lindsey returns for his second season as Minnesota's starting quarterback and has been productive for the Golden Gophers. The junior has thrown for 1,087 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Purdue head coach Barry Odom has ties to the Lindsey family, which could give the Boilermakers an added advantage when preparing for the Minnesota offense.

Darius Taylor, RB — Taylor has been one of Minnesota's most explosive players over the past three seasons, but he hasn't replicated that success during his senior year. He's averaging just 2.4 yards per carry with 139 rushing yards through five games. Still, Purdue can't afford to overlook him. The Boilermakers will need to keep Taylor in check on Saturday.

TJ Thomas, RB — Thomas receives the second-most carries in Minnesota's backfield, but he's made the most of his opportunities. The Golden Gophers have a dangerous one-two punch at running back, with Thomas averaging 6.7 yards per carry and totaling 307 rushing yards this season. He'll be just as important to contain as Taylor on Saturday.

Maverick Baranowski, LB — Baranowski has been a standout on Minnesota's defense, leading the team with 34 tackles while adding an interception and a sack. He'll look to disrupt Purdue's rushing attack and make life difficult for Fame Ijeobi between the tackles.

Kerry Brown, DB — Brown has been a fixture in Minnesota's secondary, returning for his fourth season with the Golden Gophers. He intercepted Ryan Browne in last year's matchup and will look to make another impact against the Purdue quarterback. Browne will need to be mindful of Brown's presence in the secondary.

TJ Bush Jr., DL — The defensive lineman has been a menace up front for the Gophers this season. He has 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks this season, leading the team in both catgories. He presents a major matchup problem for Purdue's offensive line.

Boilers to watch

Purdue wide receiver Asaad Waseem (19) catches a pass during a NCAA football game against Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in West Lafayette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Browne, QB — Browne has played like one of the Big Ten's top quarterbacks this season, throwing for 1,390 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. He struggled the last time Purdue faced Minnesota and will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup. As always, Browne's performance will be pivotal to the Boilermakers' chances of securing a victory.

Fame Ijeobi, RB — Saturday presents a revenge opportunity for Ijeobi as he faces his former team. Purdue's featured running back has put together a solid season, rushing for 354 yards and six touchdowns. He'll be important to the Boilermakers' efforts between the tackles while also providing a threat in the passing game.

Asaad Waseem, WR — Waseem has established himself as Purdue's No. 1 receiver. The Florida Atlantic transfer is averaging 90 yards per game and has totaled 453 receiving yards and a touchdown this season. He'll once again be a major threat for the Boilermakers, particularly on routes down the seam against Minnesota's secondary.

Charles Correa, LB — Correa has emerged as a leader on Purdue's defense, using his speed and instincts to make plays across the field. He has 32 tackles this season and contributed to the Boilermakers' lone sack against Illinois. Expect Correa to play an important role in both pass coverage and the pass rush.

Don Saunders, DB — Saunders has emerged as one of Purdue's most valuable transfer portal additions. The Utah transfer returned an interception for a touchdown in the Boilermakers' season opener and has continued to make plays in the secondary. He has 29 tackles and three pass deflections to go along with his interception, making him a player to watch against Minnesota.

Key stats

Offense

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) and teammates celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats (per game) Minnesota Purdue Scoring 32 30.4 Rushing yards 120.4 99.2 Yards per carry 3.8 2.9 Passing yards 234.2 306.6 Completion % 67% 71% Total yards 354.6 405.8 3rd down % 38.6% 45.3% Red zone % 95.45% 91.67% Turnovers (total) 4 4 Penalties (yards) 245 289

Defense

Purdue linebacker Charles Correa (5) sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats (per game) Minnesota Purdue Points allowed 18 35 Run defense 94 183.6 Pass defense 159.8 242.2 Total defense 253.8 425.8 Sacks (total) 14 7 Opp. 3rd down % 28.5 51.7 Opp. red zone % 83.33% 90.91% Takeaways 8 3

Fast facts

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom signals a touchdown on the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

81st meeting

Saturday's matchup between the Boilermakers and Golden Gophers will mark the 81st meeting between the two Big Ten founding members. Minnesota holds a slim lead in the all-time series with 42 wins to Purdue's 35, along with three ties.

Last season's matchup came down to the fourth quarter, when Minnesota scored 14 unanswered points to secure a 27-20 victory. Purdue and head coach Barry Odom will look to avenge that loss Saturday in West Lafayette in front of the home crowd.

Ijeobi's revenge

Last season, Fame Ijeobi was running against Purdue. Now, he'll take the field against his former team. The sophomore running back has helped put the Boilermakers in favorable positions this season with his physical running style.

Ijeobi's return to face Minnesota is just one of several connections between the programs. Drake Lindsey previously shared a high school quarterback room with Odom's son, while Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane coached at Minnesota last season.

Honorary captain

Purdue will welcome former Boilermaker Jeff Zgonina as its honorary captain on Saturday. Zgonina was a three-time All-Big Ten defensive lineman during his time in West Lafayette and still holds the program record with 72 tackles for loss.

Following his college career, Zgonina went on to play 17 seasons in the NFL. He also won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams in 2000.

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