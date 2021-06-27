Purdue Faces Fourth-Hardest Schedule in College Football According to PFF

According to Pro Football Focus, Purdue football faces one of the toughest schedules in the nation. The team will face off against Notre Dame and Ohio State in 2021, among others.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue will face on of the toughest schedule in all of college football during the 2021 season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Boilermakers have the fourth-hardest strength of schedule in the country.

After going 2-4 in 2020, Purdue is scheduled for a 12-game season that features a trip to South Bend, Indiana, to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 3. The team will also have Big Ten Conference matchups against Iowa, Indiana and Ohio State.

