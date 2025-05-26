Purdue Football Adds Commitment From JUCO National Champion Offensive Lineman
A skilled offensive lineman with championship experience is headed to West Lafayette. Over the weekend, the Boilermakers landed a transfer commitment from Isoa Takeifanga, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound guard who spent two seasons in the junior college ranks at the College of San Mateo.
Takeifanga played an integral role in San Mateo's national championship season in 2024, helping the team to a 12-1 record. He helped blocked for a balanced offensive attack that averaged 171 rushing and 173 passing yards per contest. San Mateo averaged 34.3 points per game during their title run.
"100% committed to Purdue University," Takeifanga wrote. "Go Boilermakers!!"
Takeifanga was an All-Bay 6 offensive guard during his sophomore season. He commits to Purdue over an offer from Eastern Kentucky, which competes at the FCS level.
During spring, coach Barry Odom talked frequently about building talent and depth along the offensive line for the upcoming 2025 season. Takeifanga will come to Purdue with two years of collegiate experience, though the transition from junior college to the Big Ten will be a big jump.
Since Odom's arrival in December, Purdue has added nearly 60 players to the roster via the transfer portal.
ANONYMOUS COACHES TALK PURDUE, ODOM: In a story published by Athlon Sports, anonymous coaches from around the Big Ten provided their thoughts on Purdue football and coach Barry Odom ahead of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
BLADE INCLUDES PURDUE IN TOP 7: Purdue is among seven finalists to land four-star defensive end McHale Blade, a prospect in the 2026 class. The Chicago native would be a huge addition to the recruiting class for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
CHERRY KEEPS PURDUE IN TOP 3: Center Grove defensive lineman Kobe Cherry has narrowed his list of options down to three schools: Purdue, Indiana, and Wisconsin. CLICK HERE