What Anonymous Big Ten Coaches Said About Purdue Football, Barry Odom For 2025 Season
It's not a secret that Barry Odom inherited a rebuilding project when he took the job at Purdue. Because of that, it can be hard to know what to expect from the Boilermakers when the 2025 college football season rolls around. A few Big Ten coaches have some thoughts, though.
Every year, Athlon Sports publishes a story in which anonymous coaches from around the Big Ten offer their thoughts on other conference teams. This year, there seems to be a lot of concern for Odom and the Boilers entering the 2025 campaign.
The summary? Purdue is going to be a work in progress. After a 1-11 season, the Boilermakers are rebuilding with a new staff and roster. Since Odom's arrival in December, Purdue has added over 70 new players via recruiting and the transfer portal.
So, the 2025 season might be a bit rough. But those same coaches offered a little more hope about the future at Purdue and how Odom can provide consistency in West Lafayette.
Here are the things a few anonymous Big Ten coaches had to say about Purdue, per Athlon Sports.
What anonymous Big Ten coaches said about Purdue
“This is a really tough rebuild, and it’s not going to be an add-NIL, instant-win situation like Indiana was.”
“Barry [Odom] is going to be a steadier hand than Ryan [Walters]; he brings a lot of experience in and knows how to sustain a program.”
“If you’re looking for something to build on this season, it’s line play on both sides. [Josh] Henson is a good offensive mind and a good OL coach, too.”
“They’re still pulling guys in from the portal and auditioning at spots right now. They don’t have a quarterback settled, and they don’t really have a receiving corps.”
“It’s going to be rough for a while, but they’re banking on the more experienced head coach being able to compete long-term in the league.”
“How do they respond to what Indiana’s doing with NIL? That’s the bigger question than anything on the field.”
