Purdue Football: Boilers Still Have 3 College Football Playoff Opponents on Schedule
The difficulty of Purdue's schedule has been a talking point since the preseason. Now, the 1-7 Boilermakers are knocking on the door of the most challenging part of the slate.
On Tuesday, the first edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff rankings were released. Four Big Ten teams were included in the top-12, with Oregon at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Penn State coming in at No. 6 and Indiana sitting at No. 8.
Purdue has already played Oregon, suffering a 35-0 loss back in October. The Boilermakers still have games against No. 2 OhioS tate, No. 6 Penn State and No. 8 Indiana ahead.
It's probably the most difficult schedule in the country for the rest of the season.
"Obviously, it's going to be a big challenge," Walters said of Saturday's game against Ohio State. "Looking forward to going and competing against the best. That's why you play in this conference, that's why you come to a school like Purdue, to be able to go compete with and give your all against some of the better teams in the country."
Purdue has lost seven straight game, with the lone win coming in the season opener over Indiana State (49-0). The Boilermakers have lost heartbreakers in two of their last three contests, falling in overtime to Illinois (50-49) and Northwestern (26-20).
It's an uphill battle for the Boilermakers for the remainder of the month. If they don't find some sort of momentum, this could be the second time the program finishes with a 1-11 record in the last 12 seasons.
