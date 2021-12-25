Purdue Football Earns Commitment From Former Indiana Cornerback Reese Taylor

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football earned its eighth commitment from the transfer portal Friday when former Indiana cornerback Reese Taylor pledged to the program. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 16 and will have two years of eligibility.

Taylor, at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, recorded 69 career tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions for the Hoosiers. He also put up 173 receiving yards and 84 yards rushing as a quarterback during the 2018 season.

Taylor struggled with injuries and only mustered 25 tackles, two pass deflections and one sack in the team's eight games this season.

Taylor was named Indiana Mr. Football in 2017 as a quarterback at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis but transitioned to defensive back at the college level. He is the third cornerback to commit to Purdue through the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

He will join Cory Trice and Jamari Brown to provide depth at the position next season. Running back Sampson James and defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis have also had brief stints with the Hoosiers before joining the Boilermakers through the transfer portal.

Offensive Lineman Sione Finau, Florida International

Wide Receiver Elijah Canion, Auburn

Wide Receiver Tyrone Tracy, Iowa

Running Back Christopher Brooks, California

Cornerback Tre Denson, Kansas State

Cornerback Bryce Hampton, Adams State

Defensive End Scott Humpich, Murray State

Cornerback Reese Taylor, Indiana

