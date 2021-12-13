Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Announces Decision to Return to Purdue Next Season

Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell announced he will use his sixth year of eligibility to return to the program next season. He threw for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdown this year, helping to guide the Boilermakers to an 8-4 regular-season record.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has come to a decision. After a strong season for Purdue, which featured an 8-4 regular-season record, the former walk-on will use his final year of eligibility and return to the program next season.

O'Connell made his announcement via social media, and he also intends to play in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee on Dec. 30.

"Being able to live out my dream at Purdue has been an unspeakable blessing," O'Connell wrote. "God has been gracious to me far beyond what I deserve. Through unending support from many, I have had experiences that I will cherish forever. I am eternally grateful for all those who have helped me get to this point.

"On that note, I have decided to return to Purdue for my sixth year and use the remainder of my eligibility. I look forward to another great season in West Lafayette with my coaches, teammates and our fan base."

O'Connell completed 289 of his 393 passes (73.5%) for 3,178 yards, 23 touchdown and eight interceptions during the 2021 season. In the final five games of the year, he did not throw a pick and was credited for 16 touchdown passes.

"We're excited, I think Aidan has done a tremendous job this year, especially in the last half of the year, really come on strong," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "He's a great leader on this team, players look up to him and respect him.

"Without question, I think he has the opportunity to come back and try to do something special and improve himself and our team. He's been a great teammate, and we look forward to having him finish the bowl game and next year."

